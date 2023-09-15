Dubai: Prone to forgetting your username and password for online banking, and wish there was a way you could automatically log into multiple accounts? There is a solution for this – just download the UAE Pass app.

The UAE Pass is the national digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE and enables users to access many online services and sign and authenticate documents.

In 2019, the UAE Central Bank approved the UAE Pass platform for banks around the UAE. Since then, many banks have integrated the UAE Pass as an option to log in to online banking services. In fact, some banks even offer the option to new customers to open a bank account using the UAE Pass.

What is UAE Pass? The UAE Pass was launched in 2018 as a joint initiative between the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Digital Dubai. The UAE Pass account is a single account, which you can use to complete various online activities.



Currently, the UAE Pass offers people the facility to access over 10,000 government services.

Which banks allow users to log in using the UAE Pass?

1. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

2. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

3Ajman Bank

4.Al Hilal Bank

5.Al Maryah Community Bank

6.Arab Bank

7.Commercial Bank of Dubai

8.Dubai Islamic Bank

9.Emirates NBD

10.Emirates Islamic

11.First Abu Dhabi Bank

12.Mashreq

13.RAKBANK

14.Sharjah Islamic Bank

15.Standard Chartered Bank

16.United Arab Bank

17.Wio Bank

How do I use my UAE Pass to log into my bank account?

It is important to note that if you are using the UAE Pass to log into your online banking account for the first time, you will need to enter your online account details. This will link your UAE Pass and online banking account and after that you will not have to enter a username or password to access the service.

Can I open a bank account with UAE Pass?

In the UAE, some banks do allow customers to open a bank account with their UAE Pass and eliminates the need to manually type in personal information on online forms. Customers also have the option to upload verified digital documents from the UAE Pass app when they are signing up for a new bank account online, like your Emirates ID, residence visa and Ejari (rental contract) from the Dubai Land Department (DLD). To find out how you can upload the necessary documents into your UAE Pass document folder, click here.

Which banks allow UAE Pass for opening bank accounts?

1.Emirates NBD

2.Al Maryah Bank

3.Al Hilal Bank

4.First Abu Dhabi Bank

5.Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank