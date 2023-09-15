Dubai: Prone to forgetting your username and password for online banking, and wish there was a way you could automatically log into multiple accounts? There is a solution for this – just download the UAE Pass app.
The UAE Pass is the national digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE and enables users to access many online services and sign and authenticate documents.
In 2019, the UAE Central Bank approved the UAE Pass platform for banks around the UAE. Since then, many banks have integrated the UAE Pass as an option to log in to online banking services. In fact, some banks even offer the option to new customers to open a bank account using the UAE Pass.
Currently, the UAE Pass offers people the facility to access over 10,000 government services.
Which banks allow users to log in using the UAE Pass?
1. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
2. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
3Ajman Bank
4.Al Hilal Bank
5.Al Maryah Community Bank
6.Arab Bank
7.Commercial Bank of Dubai
8.Dubai Islamic Bank
9.Emirates NBD
10.Emirates Islamic
11.First Abu Dhabi Bank
12.Mashreq
13.RAKBANK
14.Sharjah Islamic Bank
15.Standard Chartered Bank
16.United Arab Bank
17.Wio Bank
How do I use my UAE Pass to log into my bank account?
It is important to note that if you are using the UAE Pass to log into your online banking account for the first time, you will need to enter your online account details. This will link your UAE Pass and online banking account and after that you will not have to enter a username or password to access the service.
Can I open a bank account with UAE Pass?
In the UAE, some banks do allow customers to open a bank account with their UAE Pass and eliminates the need to manually type in personal information on online forms. Customers also have the option to upload verified digital documents from the UAE Pass app when they are signing up for a new bank account online, like your Emirates ID, residence visa and Ejari (rental contract) from the Dubai Land Department (DLD). To find out how you can upload the necessary documents into your UAE Pass document folder, click here.
Which banks allow UAE Pass for opening bank accounts?
1.Emirates NBD
2.Al Maryah Bank
3.Al Hilal Bank
4.First Abu Dhabi Bank
5.Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
You can also speak with the bank directly, to find out if they allow customers to use the UAE Pass to open bank accounts.