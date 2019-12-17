Mohammad AL Khamis, Programme Director Smart Gouvernment UAE, during the UAE PASS launch at the Godolphin Ballroom at the Emirates Tower. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: More government and private sector services have been added to the UAE Pass, allowing users to digitally sign and verify documents without visiting service centres, officials announced on Tuesday.

There are now over 5,000 services on UAE Pass, which has a dedicated app and website, and around 165,000 users, said Mohammad Al Khamis, Programme Director, Smart Government, UAE.

His comments came during a signing ceremony in Dubai for more partners for UAE Pass. The new list includes Sharjah e-Government Department, Ajman Digital Government, Electronic Government Authority - Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah e-Government and Umm Al Quwain Smart Government.

Also signing up were a number of UAE banks, semi-government companies and foreign exchange firms.

What is UAE Pass?

UAE Pass allows residents and visitors to the UAE to register for “the first national digital identity”, using a password-less and paperless secure profile to access government and commercial services, and sign, verify and share digital versions of documents.

Instead of having several apps and log-ins for different departments or services, UAE Pass offers a single window for “a seamless user experience”.

UAE Pass is a joint initiative between Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Smart Dubai.

At Monday’s ceremony, held at Emirates Towers, government officials and representative of companies signed new agreements for implementing UAE Pass.

New regulation

At the event, Al Khamis said the final draft of a new regulation governing digital signatures is now under final review by the Ministry of Justice, with “good news” expected in a few months. He also said UAE Pass users can now submit digital versions of their passport and visa. UAE Pass includes a “digital vault” to exchange and submit users’ digital documents between government departments for completing their transactions quickly without the need to provide paper documents.

Al Khamis said the UAE Central Bank, for example, has endorsed UAE Pass for use in the UAE banking sector. He added that UAE Pass aims to increase usage by 90 per cent and registrations by 80 per cent by 2021.

‘Digital society’

Also speaking at the event, TRA Director-General Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, said: “[UAE Pass] reflects the directives of the wise leadership towards building a sustainable digital future, and providing easy, fast and interactive government services that achieve customer happiness.

The UAE Pass project embodied the principle of partnership between the public and private sectors, and here we see ‎well-established businesses participating in the journey of digital development, realising a necessity that we in the UAE apprehend more than others, namely that cooperation between all sectors leads to digital society…”

Strategic partners

The event concluded with honouring the strategic partners, including the Prime Minister’s Office, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Ministry of Justice, UAE Central Bank , Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Smart Dubai, Sharjah e-Government Department, Ajman Digital Government, Electronic Government Authority - Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah E-Government, and Umm Al Quwain Smart Government.

How can you get a UAE Pass?

1. Download the ‘UAE Pass’ app for free from Google Play and Apple Store

2. Scan your Emirates ID using the app

3. Verify your mobile number and email through OTP (one-time password) sent to your phone and email

4. Secure your account with a four-digit PIN. At this point, a “basic” account is created that limits what services and transactions are possible.

5. As a final verification, visit the nearest UAE Pass kiosk, follow instructions and scan the QR Code or enter it manually. This upgrades your account to use the full range of services.

Alternatively, if you have an existing “Dubai ID” or “Smart Pass” account, you can use this to upgrade your account.

