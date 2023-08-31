Ras Al Khaimah: Now, you an explore Musandam in Oman from the Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, just hop on a bus.

This comes after the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Municipality of Musandam to operate a bus transportation route between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and the Governorate of Musandam.

The authority announced the launch of the first international public bus, connecting the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with the Governorate of Musandam in the Sultanate of Oman.

Bus service deal

The launch took place following the signing ceremony of the agreement, held at the headquarters of the Governorate of Musandam, in order to enhance the movement of individuals and tourists between the two countries.

In the presence of Sayyed Ibrahim bin Said bin Ibrahim Al Busaidi - the Governor of Musandam, the agreement was signed on behalf of RAKTA by Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi - Director General of RAKTA. On the side of the Musandam Governorate, the agreement was signed by Eng. Nasser Al Hosani - Director General of Musandam Municipality.

Explore awesome Musandam, Oman, from the UAE Oman’s Musandam Governorate stands as a mountainous peninsula that extends into the Strait of Hormuz.



Its rugged coastline boasts fjord-esque inlets known as “khors”, while its waters provide a habitat for dolphins and diverse marine creatures.



Among the well-liked pursuits are Dhow cruises. In the capital city of Khasab, the 17th-century Khasab Fort accommodates museum exhibitions.

Shared mobility

Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al-Blooshi, the Director General of RAKTA, also emphasized that the signing of this agreement marks the starting point for future collaboration between the two parties and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of public and tourist transportation that serve the citizens, residents, and tourists in both countries.

The launch of this service aligns with the strategic goals of RAKTA to promote collective transportation and enhance shared mobility as a sustainable land transportation solution by providing safe, reliable, and smart transport modes.

Musandam's waters provide a habitat for dolphins and diverse marine creatures.

Al-Blooshi said new service aims to enhance the strategic partnership and provide a land transportation service for passengers, opening the door for future expansions to cover other areas and initiate new projects that are beneficial to both parties.

Main bus stations, stops

Under the agreement, RAKTA operates its buses starting from the main bus station located in the AlDhait South area, with the bus route concluding in the Wilayat of Khasab, belonging to the Governorate of Musandam.

The route includes several stops within the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (Rams area, Sha’am area) and (Harf area, Qada area, Wilayat of Bukha, and Tibaat area) within the Governorate of Musandam.

On his part, Eng. Nasser Al-Hosani, the Director General of the Municipality of Musandam Governorate, stated that the agreement aims to provide a passenger transportation service between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Governorate of Musandam for the benefit of the public.

Additionally, he mentioned that the service will be evaluated in the future through continuous coordination between the two sides to enhance and develop the service provided to citizens and tourists.

He also commended the efforts of RAKTA team for their initiative and support in facilitating such agreements that facilitate movement between the two sides.

Cost