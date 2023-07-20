1. Hijri New Year 2023: Free public parking timings in UAE
Find out the free parking, metro schedule and bus timings in the UAE
2. Long weekend: Visa requirements for Oman road trip
Planning to go on a road trip to Oman? Here’s all you need to prepare ahead of time
3. 5 family friendly places to visit in Sharjah
Experience rain indoors, walk with butterflies and other cool options to consider
4. Photos: World's 10 longest non-stop airline routes
Emirates' Auckland-Dubai flight makes the list
5. Selena Gomez sells $70 million of blush a year as brand booms
In 2022, the company moved 3.1 million units of its bestselling blush