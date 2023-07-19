1 of 11
A direct flight from New York to Singapore is the world’s longest, covering a distance of 15,332km, data from aviation data and analytics firm OAG showed on Wednesday. Here’s a list of the world’s longest non-stop commercial flights.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 11
1. New York (JFK) to Singapore Changi (SIN) | Distance: 15,332km | Airline: Singapore Airlines | Aircraft: Airbus A350-900 | Duration: 18 hours and 40 minutes (Photo: A general view of Singapore)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 11
2. Newark Liberty International (EWR) to Singapore Changi (SIN) | Distance: 15,329km | Airline: Singapore Airlines | Aircraft: Airbus A350-900 (Photo: An inside view of the Singapore Changi airport)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 11
3. Perth (PER) to London Heathrow (LHR) | Distance: 14,499km | Airline: Qantas Airways | Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 | Duration: 17 hours and 45 minutes
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 11
4. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Melbourne (MEL) | Distance: 14,468km | Airline: Qantas Airways | Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 | Duration: 17 hours and 35 minutes (Photo: Inside view of the Melbourne airport)
Image Credit: Pixabay
6 of 11
5. Auckland International (AKL) to New York (JFK) | Distance: 14,209km | Airline: Air New Zealand, Qantas | Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 | Duration: 16 hours and 15 minutes (Photo: The Statue of Liberty in New York City)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 11
6. Auckland International (AKL) to Dubai International (DXB) | Distance: 14,193km | Airline: Emirates | Aircraft: Airbus A380-800 | Duration: 17 hours and 5 minutes (Photo: A departure terminal at Dubai International Airport)
Image Credit: Dubai International Airport
8 of 11
7. Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore Changi (SIN) | Distance: 14,096km | Airline: Singapore Airlines | Aircraft: Airbus A350-900 (Photo: Los Angeles International Airport)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 11
8. Bengaluru (BLR) to San Francisco (SFO) | Distance: 13,982km | Airline: Air India | Aircraft: Boeing 777-200LR
Image Credit: AP
10 of 11
9. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Sydney Kingsford Smith (SYD) | Distance: 13,802km | Airline: Qantas | Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 | Duration: 16 hours and 45 minutes (Photo: The Sydney Kingsford Smith airport)
Image Credit: AP
11 of 11
10. New York (JFK) to Manila Ninoy Aquino (MNL) | Distance: 13,691km | Airline: Philippine Airlines | Aircraft: Airbus A350-900 (Photo: Manila Ninoy Aquino airport)
Image Credit: Shutterstock