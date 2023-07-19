Dubai: As part of the Hijri New Year celebrations, the transport authorities in the UAE have announced the times for free parking and extended operating hours for public transport. Here is all you need to know about using public parking during the public holiday.

Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free on Friday, July, 21.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced that public parking will be free on Friday, July, 21. This includes parking at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot.

However, ITC reminded motorists to abide by residential parking regulations, and avoid parking in residential bays between 9pm and 8am every day.

No Darb toll charge

Cars passing through Darb road tolls will also not be charged on Friday, July 21.

ITC customer happiness centres

While ITC customer happiness centres will resume on Saturday, July 22, the authority advised people to reach out to ITC through its website – itc.gov.ae, the ‘Darb’ and ‘Darbi’ apps, the customer support number 800 850 and the Abu Dhabi Taxi services number – 600 535353.

Public parking in Dubai will be free on Friday, July 21.

Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that public parking will be free on Friday, July 21. However, this does not apply to multi-storey car parks. Changes cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro service will be running on both the red and green lines from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Buses

The timings of public buses within Dubai on Friday, July 21st, will be from 05:00 am to 12:30 am (of the following day). All metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.

Marine Transport

Water Bus

Dubai Marina (BM1): Marina Mall - Marina Walk (Vice Versa) - 12:00 pm-12:11 am (next day)

Marina Promonade - Marina Mall (Vice Versa) - 4:11 pm-11:17 pm

Marina Terrace - Marina Walk (Vice Versa) - 4:08 pm - 11:16 pm

Full Route - 4:08 pm - 10:56 pm

Water Taxi

Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3) - 4:00 pm-11:40 pm

Based on Demand - 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Reservations must be made before using the Water Taxi

Abra

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3) - 10:00 am - 11:20 pm

Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4) - 10:00 am - 11:25 pm

Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5) - 10:00 am - 11:25 pm

Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6) - 10:00 am - 11:57 pm

Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) - 4:00 pm - 11:20 pm

Al Jaddaf - DFC (BM2) - 08:00 am - 11:30 pm

Souk Al Marfa - Dubai Old Souq (CR12) - 4:20 pm - 10:50 pm

Souk Al Marfa - Deira Old Souq (CR13) - 4:05 pm-10:35 pm

Roundtrips in Sheikh Zayed Road Marine transport Station - DWC (TR6) 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Canal (FR1) - 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1) - 2:20 PM & 7:20 PM

Dubai canal - Bluewaters (FR2) - 1:50 PM & 6:50 PM

Bluewaters - Dubai Marina Mall (FR2) - 2:50 PM & 7:50 PM

Dubai Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2) - 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Bluewaters - Dubai canal (FR2) - 1:15 PM & 6:15 PM

Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4) - 11:30 am & 16:30 pm only 2 trips

Souk Al Marfa- AlGhubaiba(CR10) - 6:15 pm-9:45 pm

Sharjah residents will be able to enjoy free public parking on Thursday, July 20

Sharjah

According to Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah residents will be able to enjoy free public parking on Thursday, July 20, which is an official holiday for the Hijri New Year.

The exemption from parking fees does not apply to the seven-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and holidays, which can be identified by the blue parking information boards.