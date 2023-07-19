Dubai: As part of the Hijri New Year celebrations, the transport authorities in the UAE have announced the times for free parking and extended operating hours for public transport. Here is all you need to know about using public parking during the public holiday.
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced that public parking will be free on Friday, July, 21. This includes parking at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot.
However, ITC reminded motorists to abide by residential parking regulations, and avoid parking in residential bays between 9pm and 8am every day.
No Darb toll charge
Cars passing through Darb road tolls will also not be charged on Friday, July 21.
ITC customer happiness centres
While ITC customer happiness centres will resume on Saturday, July 22, the authority advised people to reach out to ITC through its website – itc.gov.ae, the ‘Darb’ and ‘Darbi’ apps, the customer support number 800 850 and the Abu Dhabi Taxi services number – 600 535353.
Dubai
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that public parking will be free on Friday, July 21. However, this does not apply to multi-storey car parks. Changes cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).
Dubai Metro
Dubai Metro service will be running on both the red and green lines from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).
Buses
The timings of public buses within Dubai on Friday, July 21st, will be from 05:00 am to 12:30 am (of the following day). All metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.
Marine Transport
Water Bus
Dubai Marina (BM1): Marina Mall - Marina Walk (Vice Versa) - 12:00 pm-12:11 am (next day)
Marina Promonade - Marina Mall (Vice Versa) - 4:11 pm-11:17 pm
Marina Terrace - Marina Walk (Vice Versa) - 4:08 pm - 11:16 pm
Full Route - 4:08 pm - 10:56 pm
Water Taxi
Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3) - 4:00 pm-11:40 pm
Based on Demand - 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Reservations must be made before using the Water Taxi
Abra
Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3) - 10:00 am - 11:20 pm
Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4) - 10:00 am - 11:25 pm
Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5) - 10:00 am - 11:25 pm
Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6) - 10:00 am - 11:57 pm
Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) - 4:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Al Jaddaf - DFC (BM2) - 08:00 am - 11:30 pm
Souk Al Marfa - Dubai Old Souq (CR12) - 4:20 pm - 10:50 pm
Souk Al Marfa - Deira Old Souq (CR13) - 4:05 pm-10:35 pm
Roundtrips in Sheikh Zayed Road Marine transport Station - DWC (TR6) 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Dubai Ferry
Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Canal (FR1) - 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm
Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1) - 2:20 PM & 7:20 PM
Dubai canal - Bluewaters (FR2) - 1:50 PM & 6:50 PM
Bluewaters - Dubai Marina Mall (FR2) - 2:50 PM & 7:50 PM
Dubai Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2) - 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM
Bluewaters - Dubai canal (FR2) - 1:15 PM & 6:15 PM
Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4) - 11:30 am & 16:30 pm only 2 trips
Souk Al Marfa- AlGhubaiba(CR10) - 6:15 pm-9:45 pm
Sharjah
According to Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah residents will be able to enjoy free public parking on Thursday, July 20, which is an official holiday for the Hijri New Year.
The exemption from parking fees does not apply to the seven-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and holidays, which can be identified by the blue parking information boards.
The municipality has urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.