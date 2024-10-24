Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah once again on Thursday. The National Center of Metorology, on Thursday evening, shared yellow alerts for clouds developing over some eastern and northern parts of the country.

Light to moderate rain was reported over Maidaq, Wadi Al Sidr, Al Jurouf in Fujairah, south of Liwa in the Al Dhafra Region, and Al Hiyar in Al Ain.

Meanwhile heavy rain was recorded in Jabal Mobrah and Wadi Al Aim in Ras Al Khaimah. Heavy rain with hail was also reported in Wadi Kub in Ras Al Khaimah.

Cloudy weather is expected to continue in eastern and western parts of the country on Friday.

The NCM also issued a safety alert, warning residents in areas prone to flash floods, to be on the lookout and avoid low-lying areas such as valleys.

NCM issues safety alert to avoid areas prone to flash floods. Image Credit: NCM.ae

According to the NCM forecast, the skies will be "partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some Western and Eastern areas associated with rainfall".

In areas where there is cloud formation and rain, temperatures are expected to decrease. Expect moderate winds at times.

Humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.