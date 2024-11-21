The winds of change are blowing across the luggage industry. As consumers become more aware of the urgent need for climate change mitigation, they are increasingly looking for sustainable options including those in luggage.

“Today’s consumer is way more eco-conscious than they were, say, a decade ago and as a result they are exploring and opting for a sustainable luggage made from recycled or eco-friendly material much more than before,” explains Syed Shaheen Jamil, CEO of Samsonite Middle East, East Africa, SAARC (excluding India) and CIS.

Syed Shaheen Jamil, CEO of Samsonite Middle East, East Africa, SAARC (excluding India) and CIS Image Credit: Supplied

This is reflected in Samsonite’s numbers – last year the share of products that were made at least in part from recycled materials rose to 34 per cent of the company’s total sales from about 23 per cent in 2022.

Samsonite’s most sustainable luggage to date, the Magnum Eco Collection utilises recycled material made from used yoghurt cups for its shell and PET bottles for interior lining. The largest size in the collection is estimated to recycle up to 483 yoghurt cups and 14 PET bottles.

34 per cent Share of products made at least in part from recycled material in Samsonite's total 2023 sales

However, Samsonite’s focus is not limited to offering sustainable product lines alone. Along with expanding the usage of recycled material in products and maintaining its lead in durable luggage, Jamil says the company is committed to maintain 100 per cent renewable electricity in its operations and significantly reduce value chain emissions by 2030.

Durable but lightweight

Durability has always been a cornerstone of Samsonite luggage. Add lightweight to the equation and you have in your hand what every consumer now wants.

With airlines becoming stricter in implementing weight restrictions, the weight of the bags becomes the most important attribute for consumers while deciding on a bag to purchase. - Syed Shaheen Jamil, CEO of Samsonite Middle East, East Africa, SAARC (excluding India) and CIS

“Samsonite has been a leader in this aspect, having always been ahead of the curve with its vast array of extremely light luggage both in soft and hard side,” he adds.

The change in consumer demand is not only reflected in the kind of products they buy, he says, but also how and where they buy, with customisation and personalisation emerging as a trend. “Today’s consumers want their luggage to be an extension of their personality reflecting their own sense of style and as market leaders it is our responsibility to listen to our consumers and offer them various options, from monograming to other personalisation and customisation avenues.”

Online, e-commerce and omnichannel sales are also rapidly gaining traction because of the convenience, larger selection of products, ease of return and easy access they offer, he explains.

Discerning Middle Eastern consumers

In this changed environment where online only labels mushroom, it is easier for consumers to get carried away by claims and offers, but not the Middle Eastern consumers, says Jamil. “They are among the most discerning ones and not easily fooled by gimmicks offered by online labels. While these labels keep talking about design and innovation and advertise about replacement guarantee, they do not realise that the bags travel with the traveller. Where will the traveller go to replace his bag when it’s damaged while he is out of the country? This is where consumers, especially in our region, understand the importance of brands like ours that are available in more than 100 countries with warranty ranging from three years to the lifetime of the product.”

For Middle Eastern consumers, most of whom are expatriates, luggage safety and ease of aftersales service reign supreme. “With the weight of luggage coming down considerably, in some instances even lower than the soft case, we are seeing a huge rise in demand for frame luggage with three-point locking,” explains Jamil. “While zipper case continues to sell, many consumers are now requesting for frame luggage as no zipper can offer the safety of the frame luggage.”

Focus on Saudi Arabia

With the Dubai office managing 30 countries in the GCC, Middle East, East Africa, SAARC (excluding India) and a few countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States, plans are already under way to turn Saudi Arabia into Samsonite’s largest market in the region in the next three years.

“Unlike in the past where the Saudi market was serviced from Dubai, we have moved our senior resource full time to Saudi Arabia and embedded him within our distributor set-up to ensure quick reaction and work on initiatives that are uniquely Saudi,” says Jamil. “The team is already working on our latest campaign that will be launched very soon in Saudi under our Saudi First initiative the moment our distribution network is in place.”

Red Dot Award Samsonite’s EVOA Z series recently won the prestigious Red Dot Award for its minimalistic classic design, excellent handling and style.

Gaining a strong foothold in Saudi Arabia shouldn’t be too hard. With American Tourister, Tumi and Samsonite catering to all the target segments, every consumer is able to find a product with a design aesthetic that appeals to them, says Jamil. Recently Samsonite’s EVOA Z series won the prestigious Red Dot Award for its minimalistic classic design, excellent handling and style.

On top of that, the company has been successful in delivering seamless messages across devices and platforms with a digital first approach since 2010 ensuring that the brand remains relevant with its target audience. “The attention span of consumers has considerably reduced, so has the consumption pattern and the vehicle of consumption,” Jamil explains. “We have kept in sync with the changing times and our advertising and marketing too has evolved with the times.”