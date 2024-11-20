Top Trending Stories This Evening

Dubai boy's drowning raises concerns over swimming in the sea

swimming

A spate of drowning incidents in the UAE in recent times has raised serious concerns about the general lack of awareness about the difference between swimming in the open waters and in a pool.

How to recover costs of absconding domestic workers in UAE

20221215 domestic worker law

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) recently received numerous complaints from citizens, residents, and employers regarding the lack of a system to ensure the reimbursement of recruitment costs for domestic workers.

Video: When your ancestors’ skulls are up for sale

Naga skull
Image Credit: Supplied

The Nagas are fighting to bring back the skulls of their ancestors home, after they were put up for auction in the UK.

Policeman jailed for 10 years on terror charges

jail, prison, jailed, imprisonment, sentence, sentenced
Representational image only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The criminal court found the defendant guilty of having incited another policeman to blow up a military camp and posting videos supporting the terrorist Daesh organisation.

