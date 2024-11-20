Sharjah: The annual Sharjah Events Festival will return at Al Majaz Amphitheatre from December 12 to 15, offering forest adventure themed events and activities this year.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced the launch of the fourth edition of Festival under the slogan ‘Shining with Events’.

A event will run from 4 pm to 10 pm, featuring games and educational and cultural activities.

The festival theme this year revolves around adventures in the forest. There will be interactive shows and games such as treasure hunting and motifs to enhance the atmosphere of nature and forest environment.

As always, the festival boasts theatrical performances and an exclusive carnival area. Audiences can go on a train journey in an interactive show. Also lined up are contests hosted by the festival’s outdoor theatre.

A new attraction of the Sharjah Events Festival this year is a show featuring the cartoon characters Masha and the Bear, who will be accompanied by their friends, the Panda, the Tiger, and the Penguin, as they embark on a journey through the forest-themed setting.