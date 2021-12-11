Public and private entities reveal line up of events for 2022 while hosting activities

The opening ceremony of Sharjah Events Festival on Friday featured several shows at Al Majaz Amphitheater Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Shows and stunts were among the diverse attractions kicking off the first-ever ‘Sharjah Events Festival’ on Friday at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The two-day festival is featuring 25 public and private entities in Sharjah hosting various activities while revealing their line-up of events for 2022.

The free-to-attend event was inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council. The free-to-attend festival is organised by Sharjah Events – an initiative of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the slogan ‘#SeeSharjah’.

Opening ceremony

Sheikh Sultan said the increased visitor numbers across the range of activities in the emirate is a reflection of the diversity of its sectors, including culture, arts, sports, and entertainment, amongst others. At the inauguration, Sheikh Sultan launched the official calendar of events for 2022, which comprises the detailed list of activities organised by all Sharjah government and private entities in the upcoming year across various sectors, including culture, economy, science, heritage, sports, arts, and entertainment

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi (right) touring the festival on Friday Image Credit: Supplied

In her opening address, SGMB Director Alia Al Suwaidi said: “Sharjah Events was launched with the aim of highlighting the events and activities in the emirate on a comprehensive platform, in partnership with public and private entities in Sharjah.”

She added: “The Sharjah Events Festival is one of the initiatives under Sharjah Events that brings together more than 25 public and private entities in a spirit of unity to celebrate the achievements of the emirate in a family-friendly, fun-filled atmosphere and to usher in the new year with a rich and diverse agenda of events that will appeal to audiences of all ages.”

The ceremony was marked by fireworks, live arts and entertainment shows.

Events and activities

The festival offers live music, traditional dances, film screenings and competitions designed for people of all age groups and interests, organisers said.

The event saw performances by jugglers, drummers, stilt-walkers and many others Image Credit: Supplied

Other activities include roaming parades, stunt performers and a treasure hunt. Hands-on interactive workshops on art and other subjects are also available, and so are poetry sessions, live cooking demos, handicraft displays and free health check-ups, amongst others.

Stunts attracted dozens of onlookers during the festival Image Credit: Supplied