Dubai: The Dubai Foresight Awards were announced on Wednesday to celebrate thinkers, innovators, and pioneers in foresight and future design from around the globe.

The Awards’ establishment comes in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The Awards were announced at the conclusion of the Dubai Future Forum 2024, the world’s largest gathering of futurists.

Winners of the inaugural edition will be honoured at the next Forum, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19, 2025 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Award categories

1. Foresight Change Makers honouring thought leaders and innovators who have developed foresight theories, tools, and methodologies

2. Foresight for People celebrating individuals, teams, or organisations that have leveraged foresight to achieve tangible impacts on communities

3. Foresight for the Planet recognising those who have used foresight to make a significant contribution to environmental sustainability

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai and the UAE have become a global meeting point for futurists, innovators, and foresight institutions, and a major hub contributing to building a better future for humanity and advancing civilisation and human progress.”

He continued: “Building foresight capabilities is essential to ensuring that communities, economies, and governments are equipped with resilience, proactivity, and readiness to navigate future challenges. Dubai Future Forum 2024 reaffirmed the importance of global cooperation and cross-border collaborations in designing opportunities for shared progress.”

The Dubai Future Forum hosted more than 2,500 experts and representatives from 100 countries and 100 international institutions specialising in foresight. It featured over 70 sessions and workshops, addressing key themes such as sustainability, environment, artificial intelligence, health, and digital economy.

This year’s Dubai Future Forum explored opportunities in key sectors, including space, sustainability, energy, food, health, technology, and artificial intelligence. Over two days, discussions focused on five main themes: Foresight Insights, Transforming Humanity, Empowering Generations, Future Nature, and Optimising Health.