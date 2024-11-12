Dubai: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on Tuesday announced a Dh3 million grand prize for one shopper, along with new shows, a brand new auto season and a desert special experience.

The latest 30th edition of DSF will run from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025.

One shopper making purchases through an online platform of the Dubai government will be chosen as the winner of Dh3 million - the biggest ever DSF cash prize - officials of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced at a press conference.

In total, prizes worth more than Dh50 million will be given away through various raffles, which includes a prize valued at Dh1.5 million for those shopping for gold worth Dh1,000.