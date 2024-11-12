Dubai-Festivals-and-Retail-Establishment-(DFRE)-officials-announce-the-mega-lineup-of-events-and-raffles-for-the-30th-edition-of-Dubai-Shopping-Festival-at-a-press-conference-on-Tuesday.-1731411551810
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) officials announce the lineup of events and raffles for the 30th edition of the Festival at a press conference on Tuesday Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on Tuesday announced a Dh3 million grand prize for one shopper, along with new shows, a brand new auto season and a desert special experience.

The latest 30th edition of DSF will run from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

One shopper making purchases through an online platform of the Dubai government will be chosen as the winner of Dh3 million - the biggest ever DSF cash prize - officials of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced at a press conference.

read more

In total, prizes worth more than Dh50 million will be given away through various raffles, which includes a prize valued at Dh1.5 million for those shopping for gold worth Dh1,000.

As this year will mark the “most extraordinary season” in DSF history, Dubai will be entertained with 38 days of experiences for everyone, in every corner of the city, the officials said.