Dubai: The 30th anniversary edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will run from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025, it was announced on Wednesday.
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said the latest edition will be the “most extraordinary season ever” in the Festival’s history since its launch in 1996.
The line-up of live concerts includes the return of the popular 321 Festival, the outdoor pop-up community experiences called Market Outside The Box (MOTB) and Canteen X, the “biggest-ever” shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands, New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as adventures at theme parks, outdoor adventures, beachside destinations, and chances to prizes.
Plus, free immersive displays will splash the Dubai skies with visuals, colours, and lights every night throughout the 38 days of DSF, ranging from the Dubai Lights, fireworks, alongside daily, free to watch drone shows.
The full calendar of DSF events will be unveiled soon, DFRE said.