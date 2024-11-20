Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a policeman to 10 years in prison on terrorism charges including inciting a colleague to carry out an attack.
The criminal court found the defendant guilty of having incited another policeman to blow up a military camp and posting videos supporting the terrorist Daesh organisation.
Two others were acquitted in the same case.
After their arrest by the State Security Service, the three were sent to court on charges of belonging to Daesh and planning to blow up a camp housing US forces. The prime defendant was also charged with learning explosive-making, pledging allegiance to the terrorist militia and inviting others to join it.
However, the defendants denied the charges against them.
It was not clear when the case surfaced and the three were detained.
In 2015, some 27 people were killed in the bombing of a Shiite mosque in Kuwait. The bombing claimed by Daesh was carried out by a suicide attacker during the congregation Friday prayers in Al Sadeq Mosque.
The terrorist attack was the first of its kind in Kuwait in more than two decades.
Last year, an inmate convicted of involvement in the attack was executed. He was charged with aiding the suicide bomber by driving him to the mosque. Five other defendants were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. Eight others were sentenced to 15 years in prison each in the same case.