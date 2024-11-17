Dubai: Saudi Arabia banned the commercial use of symbols and logos of countries, as well as religious and sectarian symbols, in a move aimed at preventing their misuse or exploitation.

The decision, issued by Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al Qasabi reflects the Kingdom's commitment to preserving the sanctity of these emblems.

The regulation prohibits businesses from incorporating national, religious or sectarian symbols into products, promotional materials or other commercial transactions.

Violators will face penalties under Saudi Arabia’s municipal punitive regulations, with enforcement beginning 90 days after the decision’s publication in the official gazette. The grace period will give businesses time to adjust to the new rules.

The ministry highlighted that the ban builds on existing measures prohibiting the use of Saudi Arabia’s national flag— which features the Islamic declaration of faith and the emblem of crossed swords and a palm tree — in commercial contexts.

The restriction also extends to images and names of Saudi leaders, prohibiting their use on printed materials, goods, special gifts and promotional items.