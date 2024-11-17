Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 20,000 people last week in a sweeping crackdown on violations of residency, labour and border laws, the Ministry of Interior has said.

The arrests were part of joint field operations conducted from November 7 in collaboration with government agencies. Among those detained were 11,607 individuals accused of violating residency laws, 5,285 for breaching border security regulations and 3,232 for labor law infractions.

The ministry said that 1,401 people were apprehended while attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 39 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 60 per cent Ethiopian, and 1 per cent from other countries. Another 98 individuals were arrested for attempting to leave the country unlawfully.

Six individuals accused of facilitating illegal entry or aiding violators through transportation, shelter, or employment were also detained.

Officials said that 21,267 individuals, including 18,508 men and 2,759 women, are facing legal proceedings. Of these, 13,354 have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,096 are finalizing travel arrangements. So far, 10,458 violators have been deported, the ministry said.

Authorities warned that those caught facilitating illegal entry or harbouring violators could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or properties used in such activities.