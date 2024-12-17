Cairo:Kuwait airport customs officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs concealed in a package disguised as a Christmas gift.

The pottery package, shipped from Europe to Kuwait, contained a kilo of an illicit substance locally known as Shabu, reported the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba.

The customs officers suspected the package has been sent from a European country. On scanning it, they found the Shabu haul hidden inside.

Legal procedures were taken in the case, the paper added. There was no immediate comment from authorities. Nor is it clear yet if any arrests were made in connection with the case.

In recent months, Kuwait has ramped up efforts to combat drug smuggling and trafficking.

Last month, Kuwaiti authorities announced busting a drug haul of an estimated market value of KD1 million ($3.2 million).

The Interior Ministry said the anti-drug police had seized 85kg of Shabu with an Asian man working for an international ring and receiving instructions from abroad to peddle drugs inside Kuwait.

In August, the ministry said police had foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics with an estimated market value of KD1 million.

The Kuwaiti General Department for Combating Narcotics arrested two Asian expatriates involved in the bid.

Both suspects admitted to owning the seized drugs and to having been instructed by a major drug dealer abroad to peddle them inside Kuwait.