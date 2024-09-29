Cairo: Kuwait seized narcotic substances with a total market value of KD74 million ($242.4 million), according to an official report.

Prosecutors recorded a total of 2,666 cases linked to narcotics and psychotropics involving 3,554 defendants in 2023 against 2,687 in the previous year, said a report issued by the country’s anti-drug prosecution.

Drug addiction accounted for 77.2% of the tally while 22.5% were related to trafficking and 0.03% to unintentional possession.

Males constituted 94.3% of the defendants with the majority of the offenders or 81.4% of them being in the age group of 18-39 years.

Taking drugs and psychotropics resulted in 42 deaths, mostly among males.

In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up its efforts to combat drug smuggling and trafficking.

Last month, Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said anti-drug police had thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics with an estimated market value of KD1 million.

The Kuwaiti General Department for Combating Narcotics arrested two Asian expatriates in their possession of about 80kg of the drug substance, locally known as Shabu, before they could pump them into the market, the ministry added.

Both suspects admitted to owning the seized haul and to having been instructed by a major drug dealer abroad to peddle them inside Kuwait.

In July, the ministry announced foiling an attempt to smuggle nearly 160 kilograms of hashish into the country. Four persons were arrested in connection to the bid.

In June, anti-drug police in cooperation with coastguard arrested two persons who attempted to smuggle 30kg of hashish into Kuwait.

Twelve drug dealers were handed down death sentences in Kuwait in 2023 after they were convicted of smuggling or dealing in the illicit substances in different cases, Al Qabas newspaper reported in July.

Three of the inmates were caught growing narcotics in home gardens and other places as well as processing drugs with the purpose of trading. The nine others were convicted of possessing and smuggling drugs in collusion with international gangs.