Dubai: Kuwait is experiencing an unusually severe cold snap, with temperatures plummeting to as low as -3°C in some areas, the Meteorology Department reports.

Frigid weather is expected to persist, with cold daytime temperatures and even colder nighttime lows, particularly in rural and desert areas.

According to Dharar Al All, Director of the Meteorology Department, the country is under the influence of an extended high-pressure system, which is bringing a cold, dry air mass. This system, combined with cooling in the upper atmosphere and light to moderate northwesterly winds, is responsible for the unseasonably low temperatures.

Weather stations across Kuwait have recorded freezing conditions: Temperatures as low as -3°C at the Salmi station, -2°C at Abdali, and -6°C at Kuwait International Airport. Frost is also expected to form in agricultural and desert areas, with the cold spell continuing until at least Thursday.

Al Ali added that the high-pressure system’s effects will begin to fade on Friday evening, allowing a low-pressure system to move in. This will bring warmer southeasterly winds and a slight increase in daytime temperatures. There is also a chance of light rain, which could affect some areas starting Friday evening.