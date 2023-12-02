Travel warnings are multiplying in the UK this weekend as icy weather spreads across the country, coinciding with rail strikes and planned works.
Glasgow Airport said early Saturday it has suspended all flights temporarily due to heavier-than-expected snowfall. Scotland authorities warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions, while snow and ice alerts are also in place for other parts of the UK from the nation's Met Office.
The cold snap, which also takes grip on continental Europe, comes after a mild autumn, adding strains to both travel and energy networks across the region. Heavy snows already disrupted life in the European Union this week, including parts of Germany.
In Britain, that also clashes with travel chaos expected at some rail lines with train drivers' strikes starting Saturday, and network maintenance on Sunday. There will be no trains to or from London King's Cross that day due to engineering works.
The situation may improve late next week, as striking unions plan a series of walkouts until Friday. Some weather models also point to a rebound in temperatures by that time.