A Kuwaiti man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his daughter and a relative, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the nation.

The Criminal Court, presided over by Counselor Nasser Al Badr, also sentenced an accomplice to life imprisonment for tricking the victim into sexual acts and helping in the assaults.

A third man, a relative of the victim, was also convicted of luring her into the situation and facilitating the crimes.

The case began in August when prosecutors accused the father of orchestrating the assaults with the help of the two other men.