The woman was charged with making threats against the Kuwaiti citizen and inciting him to debauchery and immorality on social media, the news website Almajilis reported.

There is no information about when the case surfaced or the ages of the defendant and the man involved.

Under Kuwaiti law, incitement to debauchery is punishable by up to five years in prison, with fines based on the severity of the crime. Penalties are tougher when the offence is committed via the internet, with imprisonment of up to 10 years possible. Websites or accounts proven to be involved in such crimes may be blocked, and large fines may be imposed on those responsible.

Last month, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced a teacher to five years in prison for using a social media platform to incite a student to immorality. Prosecutors said the teacher had sent inappropriate messages, images, and video recordings to the student via a social media app. The defendant had previously been convicted of similar offences. The ruling can be appealed.