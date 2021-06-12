Cairo: A Kuwaiti underage girl has lodged a complaint with authorities against her mother, accusing her of forcing her into prostitution, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The girl, whose age was not given, claimed her mother had incited her to practice debauchery for money.
The mother would purportedly send her to clients seeking illegal sex in return for money.
In response to the complaint, security agencies arrested the mother, who obtained Kuwaiti nationality after marrying a Kuwaiti man.
The woman allegedly pushed her daughter to practice prostitution, taking advantage of the father’s current imprisonment in connection to a separate case, according to the report.
An older brother of an ex-lawmaker was also arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting the underage girl.
A young man has been summoned on the same suspicion while police are hunting for other accused people in connection to the case that Al Rai termed as a “moral tragedy”.