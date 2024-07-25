Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors have ordered the remand of a schoolteacher on charges of corrupting one of his students via the Internet, Kuwaiti media reported.

The teacher — a Kuwaiti national — is accused of sending to the student via a social media account immoral images and video recordings.

The accused had been earlier convicted of committing similar acts in a different case.

During investigations, the man admitted to the accusations and is kept in police custody pending further questioning, reported Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.

He is charged with inciting debauchery and prostitution.

Neither the age of the teacher nor the student was given.

For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education said it is closely following up with competent agencies the teacher’s remand.

In a statement it said that it categorically rejects such immoral acts “ which violate Islamic values and our society’s traditions”.

Preserving morality

The ministry condemned what it termed as “individual behaviour”, saying it contradicts the teacher’s role and “lofty” mission.

The ministry is keen to “preserve public morality and students’ security, safety and psychological and social well-being” from unethical practices.

In February, a Kuwaiti court ordered a teacher to pay KD5,001 ($16,219) in preliminary damages to the parents of a schoolboy after convicting him of hitting the child.

The damages were awarded as compensation for the child due to the moral and physical harms he suffered after the teacher working for an elementary school, had slapped him in the face and insulted him, a media report said.