Northern Saudi Arabia experienced an unusual cold wave on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting to unprecedented lows across several regions.

In Tabarjal, Al Jouf Province, water froze for the first time in years, a rare phenomenon in the region.

Turaif, in the Northern Border Province, recorded the Kingdom’s lowest temperature at -3°C.

Other northern cities also faced freezing conditions Al Qurayyat, Al Jouf: -1°C

Rafha: 0°C

Arar: 2°C

Further south, temperatures remained cold, with:

Hafar Al Batin: 3°C

Tabuk, Hail, and Al Jouf: 4°C

Buraidah: 6°C

Riyadh and Abha: 8°C

Coastal cities like Dammam, Al Ahsa, and Taif: 9°C

Siberian air mass behind the cold wave

The National Center of Meteorology attributed this rare event to a Siberian air mass sweeping through the region. The cold wave is expected to persist through Tuesday, with temperatures in northern areas, including Tabuk, Al Jouf, Hail, and the Northern Border Province, ranging from 0°C to -3°C.

By Monday and Tuesday, the cold air is forecasted to extend into Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, with temperatures dropping to 2°C to 5°C.

Frost and weather conditions

The extreme cold has resulted in frost formation in the early mornings, especially in northern regions. Meanwhile, partially cloudy skies with chances of light rain and fog were reported in southern areas such as Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha. Isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds stirring up dust, are expected in parts of Mecca.