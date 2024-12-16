Northern Saudi Arabia experienced an unusual cold wave on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting to unprecedented lows across several regions.
In Tabarjal, Al Jouf Province, water froze for the first time in years, a rare phenomenon in the region.
Turaif, in the Northern Border Province, recorded the Kingdom’s lowest temperature at -3°C.
Rafha: 0°C
Arar: 2°C
Further south, temperatures remained cold, with:
Hafar Al Batin: 3°C
Tabuk, Hail, and Al Jouf: 4°C
Buraidah: 6°C
Riyadh and Abha: 8°C
Coastal cities like Dammam, Al Ahsa, and Taif: 9°C
Siberian air mass behind the cold wave
The National Center of Meteorology attributed this rare event to a Siberian air mass sweeping through the region. The cold wave is expected to persist through Tuesday, with temperatures in northern areas, including Tabuk, Al Jouf, Hail, and the Northern Border Province, ranging from 0°C to -3°C.
By Monday and Tuesday, the cold air is forecasted to extend into Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, with temperatures dropping to 2°C to 5°C.
Frost and weather conditions
The extreme cold has resulted in frost formation in the early mornings, especially in northern regions. Meanwhile, partially cloudy skies with chances of light rain and fog were reported in southern areas such as Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha. Isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds stirring up dust, are expected in parts of Mecca.
Red Sea: Brisk winds up to 45 km/h, particularly near the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, created waves as high as 2 meters.
Arabian Gulf: Northwesterly winds reaching 45 km/h stirred waves up to 2.5 meters in southern areas.
This rare freezing spell has underscored the diversity of Saudi Arabia’s climate and its ability to experience such extremes, captivating both residents and meteorologists alike.