At Aaronz & Co. we believe in building teams and and in building businesses. “Real estate is real and even an open sky is real estate,” says Surandar Jesrani, Founder and CEO of Aaronz & Co., highlighting the tangible yet complex nature of this industry. Leaning into the Dubai’s real estate market is both exciting and surely not an easy feat. There is no fun in easy things anyways!

At Aaronz & Co., we provide comprehensive real estate services to businesses and to end customers. Advising on business strategies, structures, transactions, and analytics. Our offerings also include brokerage services for buying, selling, and leasing; real estate management and upkeep services; and short-term stay solutions through holiday and work-home options.

In this edition, we spoke with the Aaronz & Co. Management to gain their thoughts on how their journey has been in Dubai real estate market and what they see as next.

Customer success, happiness by delivering results is key

“Customer happiness is the foundation of everything we do,” says Johnson Antonio, Director of Residential Sales. In a fast-paced market, it’s easy to get carried away, but our focus remains on advising and guiding clients with integrity. “No amount of profit can ever match the value of a truly satisfied customer.”

Priyabrath Rath, Associate Director of Commercial Real Estate, brings over 9 years of expertise in Dubai’s commercial market. He adds, “At Aaronz & Co., our focus is understanding clients' needs and delivering results that add measurable value for business owners and decision-makers.”

Growing gracefully

Real estate management has become a standout offering for Aaronz & Co. In a short span of time, the team has delivered on its promise of providing property owners with peace of mind while maximizing their returns.

“We are conscious of quality, and we are growing gracefully,” shares Mera Paquibot, Senior Manager of the Real Estate Management team.

“The luxury market in Dubai is just the beginning, and we’re preparing to claim our share of the pie,” says Anit Madhani, Sales Manager – Luxury Division who has extensive experience in this space.

Risk-takers and entreprenuers – Key skills to join the journey

Aliyah McCarthy, Head of HR and Recruitment, highlights the company’s focus on the talent it recruits, “We are constantly on the lookout for people who are risk-takers, have an entrepreneurial mindset, and believe that money is a by-product of their work and passion. “We look for those who are willing to make an impact in this industry.”

Data-driven success

Data and analytics serve as the backbone of Aaronz & Co. “Our weekly and monthly reports, created by in-house data team, acts as a single source of truth for our investors. By providing intelligent, data-driven insights, we empower clients to make confident decisions. Right data and intelligence drives success,” says Jikku Luke, CSO for Aaronz & Co. Group.

Precision in finance & processes

“Ensuring all documents and processes are well taken care for our clients and the company and, most importantly, ensuring our team is paid on time is my utmost responsibility,” says Leslie Manalastas, Finance, Accounts & Conveyancing Lead at the company.

The future: A system in the making