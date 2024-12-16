Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, a trailblazing innovator and entrepreneur, has carved a niche for himself as a luminary in the realms of technology and energy storage. Beginning his remarkable journey at the young age of 16, Qureshi was awarded the prestigious National Science Award in 1987 for developing the first-ever UPS.

His ingenuity continued to shine as he introduced a Digital Lock for telephones in 1988 and founded Microns Electronic in 1992. By 1994, he had revolutionised GPS technology with an innovative tracking system, setting the stage for a prolific career marked by groundbreaking advancements.

As the CEO and CTO of Enercap Holdings, Qureshi has led with a bold vision, steering the company to the forefront of energy innovation. His leadership philosophy emphasises leveraging cutting-edge technology to address global energy challenges, blending sustainable practices with operational excellence.

Historic collaboration

Under his leadership, Enercap Holdings joined forces with Apex Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified investment giant, to establish a game-changing 16GWh-per-year manufacturing facility for supercap energy storage. The collaboration highlights Qureshi’s commitment to pioneering solutions that surpass the limitations of traditional lithium-ion technology, ushering in a new era of energy storage.

World-class energy solutions

This partnership includes the creation of the largest supercap energy storage manufacturing facility globally, positioned strategically in the UAE. Enercap’s Mussafah Industrial Zone facility in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 10GWh per year, alongside its upgraded 6GWh/year Dubai Industrial City plant, underscores the scalability and ambition of this endeavour.

These facilities will collectively cater to the soaring demand for energy storage in sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and data centres.

Unparalleled achievements

Qureshi’s legacy is further solidified by Enercap’s proprietary technology, which boasts 2.5 times the energy density and 5 times the power density of lithium-ion batteries.

These solutions are not only more efficient but also environmentally sustainable, fully recyclable, and capable of enduring over 500,000 cycles without capacity degradation—a milestone in energy storage technology.

Visionary leader

Qureshi’s leadership extends beyond technological innovation; his strategic foresight has positioned Enercap Holdings as a pivotal player in global decarbonisation efforts.