Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai sparkled with brilliance on 14th December 2024, as Delhi Private School Sharjah (DPS Sharjah) celebrated its 25th anniversary with a grand event themed Alchemy: Crafting Possibilities. The evening was a magical journey of innovation and inspiration, attended by Indian Consul General Sathish Kumar Sivan, Managing Director Dr. Dinesh Kothari, members of the Management, elite contributors and members of our society, distinguished principals from various schools, other guests, parents, students and faculty members.

The celebration was a theatrical masterpiece, embodying the timeless wisdom and contribution of great teachers aptly named - ALCHEMY. The narrative traversed over time and space, highlighting the pivotal role of educators through portrayals of iconic figures such as Dronacharya, Socrates, Anne Sullivan, Rabindranath Tagore, Maria Montessori, Maya Angelou, and Buddha. The play culminates with a heartfelt tribute to the UAE and its visionary leader and a great teacher, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, his wisdom, and his vision on the transformative power of education in building the nation. Every scene of the play was a testament to creativity, with each moment radiating wonder and brilliance.

The idea conceived by the Principal and Director Vandana Marwaha was Scripted and Directed by the Senior leaders of the school, Dr. Chitra Raghavan and Prabha Sundar. The team of directors – Production, Logistics and IT was led by Sunita Sadu, Rajeev Chandy and Anubha Kalra. More than 300 students along with teachers and parents were a part of the play. The music was a mesmerizing blend of rhythm and melody, perfectly capturing the essence of the performance, while the choreography was a breathtaking display of grace and emotion, seamlessly bringing the stories to life through every movement. The acting reflected the depth and nuance of the strong script and left the audience completely enthralled.

The valedictory speeches further enriched the evening. Principal and Director Vandana Marwaha expressed profound gratitude to the school community for their unwavering support over the years. She said, “Today, we celebrate not just the milestones we have achieved but also the collective spirit that has driven us to craft possibilities for our students. This is a moment of pride and reflection for everyone associated with DPS Sharjah.”

Managing Director, Dr. Dinesh Kothari highlighted the school’s journey of growth and excellence. “DPS Sharjah has been a beacon of quality education for 25 years. Our commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing talent remains stronger than ever,” he remarked, emphasizing the role of teachers and the school’s vibrant ethos.

The evening’s Chief Guest, Satish Kumar Sivan, the Consul General of India to the UAE, commended DPS Sharjah for its remarkable contribution to education. “The school’s unwavering dedication to academic and extracurricular excellence has created leaders who excel globally. Such celebrations remind us of the importance of education in bridging cultures and shaping futures,” he said, applauding the institution’s alignment with the UAE’s vision.

The play’s portrayal of Sheikh Zayed’s legacy was particularly poignant. As the narration reflected on his words— “The UAE was a barren land half a century ago and was nourished and nurtured through education”—audiences were reminded of the transformative power of effective teaching. Teachers were celebrated as architects of change, shaping both individuals and nations.