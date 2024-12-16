As the head of a major business brand, what are the main challenges you face and foresee in your sector?

As CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, which recently became part of the TAQA Group, I navigate the complex landscape of water security to ensure we have enough water in a region facing growing demand and climate change. We stand as champions of the UAE’s water security capabilities, deeply committed to safeguarding our natural resources and driving sustainable development. Our work aligns with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which sets a crucial target of 95 per cent utilisation of recycled water.

Having already achieved a regional record of 80 per cent utilisation in Abu Dhabi, we are strategically positioned to reach our ambitious goal of 100 per cent, continuously optimising our wastewater treatment management to deliver the highest quality recycled water.

While significant investment in resilient infrastructure is crucial to withstand the impacts of climate change, we view this as an investment in a more secure and sustainable future. By integrating smart water management systems and embracing real-time data monitoring, we are building an integrated infrastructure that optimises the water management network, proactively addresses leaks, and minimises loss. At TAQA Water Solutions, we’re turning challenges into progress, ensuring a water-secure future for generations to come.

People learn from their mistakes, more so CEOs and business heads, who use this learning to champion growth for their business and staff. What are some of the learnings you have managed in recent times?

My leadership is driven by the principle of continuous learning and adaptation. Leading a company in the water sector requires addressing current needs while anticipating and proactively tackling future challenges. We are creating solutions that will benefit generations to come. This means building a resilient team that sees challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation. This required developing a culture of resilience and adaptability within our team, empowering them to view challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation.

At TAQA Water Solutions, we have learned valuable lessons from the recent extreme weather conditions that faced the country, and we have developed additional measures and plans to ensure uninterrupted operations and management. I believe in leading by example, always learning and improving, and inspiring my team to embrace the same principles.

How important is innovation as a facet of your company’s operations and why?

Innovation is the driving force behind TAQA Water Solutions. We are setting strategic targets to reduce water consumption among end-users through behaviour change initiatives and adopting advanced technologies. Addressing water scarcity should prioritise water recycling. By keeping water in continuous use through multiple cycles of reuse and minimising evaporation, we can significantly reduce the demand for freshwater while increasing the reliance on recycled water.

How pivotal is CSR to your company’s role in fostering a sense of community within the sphere of your activities?

Corporate Social Responsibility is ingrained within TAQA Water Solutions. We are committed to supporting the communities we serve through programmes promoting water conservation, environmental sustainability, and community education. We aim to create a sustainable water use culture by educating our communities about its importance. This commitment extends across four key pillars: clean water, environmental stewardship, education & health, and worker welfare & human rights. These initiatives align with our core business, sustainability goals, and mission to create a sustainable future for Abu Dhabi, driving positive ESG impact.

We are incredibly proud to have received the prestigious Sustainability Award in the Resilience in Action category for our Circular Water Resources efforts at the IDRA Industry and Sustainability Awards. This award underscores TAQA Water Solutions’ commitment to innovation and sustainability in providing transformative water solutions that is powering the future of the water sector. Collaboration is key, with past partnerships including Dulsco, Al Qurm Charter School, Gulf Contractors Co.LLC, Dorsch, Protectol Health, Emirates Red Crescent, Mazara and Siemens.

Through these impactful CSR activities, we are advocating positive change by shaping the right mindsets for a sustainable future in Abu Dhabi.

Where do you see your business, and yourselves 5 years from now in terms of growth?

In five years, I see TAQA Water Solutions becoming a global leader in sustainable water management. We’ll reach our 100 per cent recycled water goal in Abu Dhabi and expand our operations into new markets, particularly in areas facing water scarcity challenges. Our growth isn’t just about scaling operations — it’s about cultivating a culture of sustainability, innovation, and continuous improvement that drives both individual and organisational success.

What is the legacy you would choose to leave behind, both for your staff at TAQA Water Solutions, and future CEOs and business leaders?