Affordable luxury: The key to BRANDS’ success

BRANDS has carved a niche in the market by providing high-quality menswear collections at prices that defy expectations.

“This has been the winning strategy of BRANDS,” says Shaaban. “We continue to expand our network of manufacturers and suppliers while maintaining full in-house operations, which allows us to strike the perfect balance between quality and affordability. This formula has been pivotal in our ability to deliver unmatched value to our customers as we expand.”

In a market where price often dictates quality, BRANDS has revolutionised menswear by bridging this gap. Each collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship while remaining accessible to all.

Diverse collections for all lifestyles

BRANDS has a thoughtfully segmented portfolio, ensuring every customer finds something that resonates with their style and preferences. Its collections include:

• DKS: Offering classical premium styles that embody timeless elegance and sophistication.

• Jack Morgan: Crafted for young professionals who value style and modernity in their wardrobes.

• Francisco Tolli (FT) & Mosaique: Trend-driven collections for men embracing a stylish, active lifestyle, offering versatile and contemporary pieces that suit various occasions.

• Alberto Paolucci and Binnino: Value-for-money stylish essentials that embody the comfort and confidence of modern living.

This inclusive approach to fashion reinforces BRANDS’ dedication to meeting the needs of diverse audiences while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

An elevated shopping experience

The new Reem Mall store introduces a modern concept, blending contemporary interiors with carefully curated layouts to reflect the tastes of its target audience. Every detail, from sleek finishes to thoughtful displays, enhances the shopping journey. The design mirrors BRANDS’ philosophy — elevating the experience without inflating the cost.

“This store is a testament to our ongoing mission to make high-quality menswear accessible to everyone,” added Shaaban. “We’ve created an environment that feels premium while staying true to our core value of affordability.”

A milestone of steady growth

BRANDS continues to grow its presence while staying deeply connected to the rich heritage and culture of the Middle East. This growth reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to innovation, affordability, and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

As BRANDS solidifies its position as a leader in menswear, it remains dedicated to crafting collections that inspire confidence and style in every man. The opening of the Reem Mall store is a step forward in its journey to redefine the menswear landscape across the region.