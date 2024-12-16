Brisbane: Jason Gillespie said Monday he felt no longer wanted as Pakistan’s Test coach and was left out of major decisions, having quit the post last week.

The 49-year-old Australian former fast bowler was appointed in April for two years but differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took their toll.

Gillespie said he was not informed of the decision to remove performance coach Tim Nielsen, also an Australian.

“Nielsen was told his services were no longer required and I had zero communication from anyone and that was the moment I thought: well, I’m not really sure they actually want me to do this job,” Gillespie told Australian broadcaster ABC in Brisbane.

He added: “For a decision to then be made (about Nielsen) and the head coach doesn’t get a text message, phone call or email about a decision that’s a pretty big decision.

“It just left me thinking well I’m really not sure if the PCB wants me.”

Differences with selectors

The PCB accepted Gillespie’s resignation, the second in two months after former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten quit as white-ball coach over differences with selectors.

Gillespie had the worst possible start to his coaching stint when Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 by Bangladesh.

That was followed by an innings defeat against England in the first Test in Multan.

The defeat prompted the PCB to make sweeping changes, removing Gillespie from the selection panel and dropping star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan won the remaining two Tests to seal the series 2-1.

Gillespie refused to join the team for the two-Test series in South Africa starting in Centurion from December 26.

Reduction of role

Gillespie said he was upset over the reduction of his role.

“In essence I was basically hitting catches and that was about it on the morning of a game,” he told ABC.

“You want to be able to have clear communication with all stakeholders, including selectors and knowing what the team is as head coach at least a day before the game so you can help plan and prepare the players.”