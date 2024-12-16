Decisive partnership

His eighth-wicket partnership of 68 off 38 balls with fellow all-rounder Romario Shepherd (22) looked to have swung the match decisively his team’s way as, despite the loss of Shepherd in the 19th over, Powell was still at the crease in partnership with Alzarri Joseph with nine runs needed for victory when Mahmud started the final over.

Magnificent response

However, the seamer responded to the challenge magnificently, having Powell caught behind by Bangladesh captain Litton Das off the third ball of the over and then uprooting Joseph’s middle-stump two balls later to leave local hero Obed McCoy a helpless spectator at the other end.

McCoy had earlier claimed his 50th wicket in T20 Internationals on his return to the West Indies team, finishing with figures of two for 30.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was again at his miserly best in taking two for 13 off his four overs but Bangladesh were able to gain late impetus from 96 for five in the 15th over courtesy of Jaker Ali, Shamim Hosein and Mahedi Hasan.

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar laid the foundation for the impressive total against the West Indies. Image Credit: BCB/X

Outstanding bowling effort

Opener Soumya Sarkar held the early part of the innings together with a topscore of 43.

Hasan then followed his unbeaten 26 with an outstanding bowling effort, his spin varieties earning him four for 13, and subsequently the “Player of the Match” award, as the West Indies middle-order caved in for what looked like an inevitable massive defeat.