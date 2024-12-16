Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested a five-member gang involved in smuggling drugs into the Kingdom by concealing narcotics inside beehives.
The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of four Egyptians and a Saudi national, who had formed a criminal network operating through a local bee import company.
The gang had been using the apiaries company to import beehives, hiding narcotic amphetamine tablets within them. Once shipped into the Kingdom, the drugs were then transported in refrigerated truck to Al Darb Governorate in Jizan region, where they were promoted and trafficked.
In a strong warning, the Ministry stated: “We will firmly stand against anyone who attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability and the safety of its citizens and residents, no matter who they are.”