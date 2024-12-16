Stock crime police jailed
The suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. Illustrative image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested a five-member gang involved in smuggling drugs into the Kingdom by concealing narcotics inside beehives.

The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of four Egyptians and a Saudi national, who had formed a criminal network operating through a local bee import company.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

The gang had been using the apiaries company to import beehives, hiding narcotic amphetamine tablets within them. Once shipped into the Kingdom, the drugs were then transported in refrigerated truck to Al Darb Governorate in Jizan region, where they were promoted and trafficked.

Also read

In a strong warning, the Ministry stated: “We will firmly stand against anyone who attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability and the safety of its citizens and residents, no matter who they are.”