Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Department of Traffic is now offering a 50 per cent reduction on accumulated traffic fines for violators.

The initiative applies to citizens, residents, visitors and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, provided the violations occurred before April 18, 2024.

To qualify for the offer, individuals must settle all outstanding traffic violations within a six-month window, starting on April 18 and ending on October 18, 2024.

Payment can be made through the SADAD payment system or the National Violations Platform (Efaa).

Authorities, however, warned against engaging with any links, phone calls, or websites that claim alternative methods of payment.

It is important to note that certain violations committed after April 18, 2024, will disqualify individuals from receiving the discount.

These violations include reckless driving (drifting), driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding by more than 50km/h on roads with a speed limit of 120km/h or less, and speeding by more than 30km/h on roads with a speed limit of 140km/h.