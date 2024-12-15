Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation government's decision to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights and its continued undermining of opportunities for Syria to restore its security and stability.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom's call for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations. It emphasized the need to respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming that the Golan is a Syrian Arab land under occupation.