Dubai: Thailand's authorities rescued a Saudi woman who had spent more than five hours stranded at sea after falling off a jet ski off the coast of Pattaya.
Her 26-year-old husband was found exhausted on the beach, which stretches for 3.5 km, searching for help. Beachgoers spotted him wearing a life jacket, visibly distressed and fatigued.
Rescue teams located the woman about two kilometres from the shore. She was suffering from cold and extreme exhaustion but was kept afloat thanks to her life jacket.
The husband told rescuers that the jet ski had overturned, leaving him and his wife stranded for over five hours. He decided to swim to shore alone in search of help.
Also read
- Watch: Two young men save family from floodwaters in Jazan region of Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia: Man and two children rescued from drowning in non-designated swimming zone
- Saudi, who rescued family trapped in floods last year, drowns after car stuck in wadi
- Watch video: Puppy trapped by floods, rescued in Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il