Cairo: A puppy was rescued after being trapped by floods resulting from heavy rains in Saudi Arabia’s north-western governorate of Ha’il, according to a social media video.

In the footage, the puppy is seen standing by the side of an older dog on an edge of flowing floods while a young man leaves his car and jumps over an iron barrier.

He cautiously treads towards the flood-submerged site. He manages to carry the puppy, who is followed by the other dog, to safety. A voiceover in the video is heard praising the saviour. The rescue reportedly happened on Monday.

Several parts of Saudi Arabia were lashed this week by heavy rains and hail showers, triggering warnings from meteorology and civil defence authorities.

The Eastern Province bore the brunt of the downpours that prompted suspension of classes and shutdown of a vital tunnel for motorists as precautionary measures.

Spokesman for the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) Hussain Al Qahtani said the rain amount in the Eastern Province’s town of Munifah surpassed 42mm in one hour.

The official said further rainfall in affected areas is likely to continue in the remaining days of April, urging the public to exercise caution and follow up NCM reports due to weather fluctuations.

Still, he forecast that temperatures will gradually rise in early May with the mercury expected to hit 48 celsius.

In a weather alert, NCM forecast light rain, dust-laden winds and poor visibility in several areas of the kingdom Wednesday continuing until the evening.