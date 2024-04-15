Dubai: The death toll in heavy rains and flash floods in Oman rose to 19 with the recovery of bodies of four individuals, including a student, who have been missing since Sunday.

Among the four dead were a woman and a man the bodies of whom were found in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate where heavy rains and storms have caused significant disruptions.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed the recovery of a missing child’s body in the Samad Al Shaan area, bringing the number of children who have died due to the weather to twelve.

Rescue operations by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and CDAA are ongoing as they search for the last missing person believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in a local wadi.

Inclement weather to continue

The inclement weather, described as heavy thunderstorms, active downward winds, and hail, is expected to continue affecting various parts of Oman.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued warnings for several governorates, predicting significant rainfall and advising residents to exercise caution, particularly when travelling near valleys and during thunderstorms.

The National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards and the Civil Aviation Authority have urged the public to stay informed and adhere strictly to safety guidelines.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed bin Salam Al Hashami, the official spokesperson for the Joint Media Center at the National Center for Emergency Management, confirmed receiving several reports of stranded individuals, including 50 people in Mahut Wilayat. The Royal Air Force of Oman promptly deployed a plane to transport them to safety and provide essential supplies.

School closures

Shelters have been activated to house displaced families, with additional centers on standby in various governorates.

So far, 78 reports of weather-related incidents have been received, concentrated primarily in North and South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, and South Al Batinah.

The severe weather has also caused disruptions in telecommunications, impacting 47 stations, mostly in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

Road closures have been reported across several governorates, affecting major routes and secondary roads.

Emergency response teams are working with the basic services sector to restore essential services and ensure the safety of affected communities.