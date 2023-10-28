Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a ‘Thunder Rain’ alert for Saturday warning of rainfalls ranging between 10-30mm, accompanied by downdraft winds of 20-25kt.
Additionally, poor visibility is anticipated due to dust rising during the thundershowers.
Areas expected to be impacted include the mountainous regions of South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliya, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates. The effects of the storm may also extend to the coastal areas of Oman Sea.
Residents and travelers in the affected areas are advised to take precautionary measures. The CAA recommends that people:
• Immediately move away from low places and wadis, and refrain from swimming in wadis.
• Avoid crossing wadis to ensure personal safety and the safety of those in vehicles.
• Exercise additional caution with children, ensuring they are kept away from wadis.
The unexpected weather conditions have been attributed to a depression, which is anticipated to influence Oman’s weather patterns through the weekend. The CAA and other relevant agencies continue to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to stay informed via official channels.
Tragically, on Thursday, an Omani citizen lost his life after his vehicle was swept away in a wadi in North Al Batinah Governorate. The incident occurred in Wadi Shafan in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah. The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed the unfortunate event, stating, “Search and rescue teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in North Al Batinah Governorate responded yesterday evening to a vehicle that was swept away. The body was recovered in Wadi Shafan in Wilayat of Al Khabourah.”
In different incidents, eight people were successfully rescued in North Al Batinah on the same evening after their vehicles got stranded due to the rising waters in wadis. The CDAA reported that three individuals were rescued in Shinas, while five others were saved in Saham.