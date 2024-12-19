‘Verdict for the future’

On November 25, prosecutors requested the maximum sentence against Dominique Pelicot for aggravated rape.

It was widely expected that Dominique Pelicot would receive the full 20-year term but considerably more uncertainty has surrounded the sentencing of the other defendants.

The prosecution has requested 10 to 18 years in prison against the 49 defendants also charged with aggravated rape. One of these accused is on the run and being tried in absentia.

One more accused - facing the lesser charge of groping - risks up to four years in prison.

Thirty-two of the accused have attended the trial as free men while the others, including Dominique Pelicot, were remanded in custody.

Earlier Thursday, Gisele Pelicot arrived at the courthouse smiling and cheered by crowds of supporters and feminist activists waiting outside who chanted her name and slogans like “Justice for Gisele” and “Shame has Changed Sides”.

“Rape affects women all over the world, that’s why the whole world has its eyes on what’s going to happen,” said Ghislaine Sainte Catherine, one of the members of the Amazons of Avignon feminist collective.

Gisele Pelicot’s children David, Caroline and Florian arrived half an hour earlier, entering the courtroom alongside a group of men accused of raping their mother.

“We came with our things for prison,” said one of them, pointing to the sports bags on the ground.

Images of Gisele Pelicot dominated the front pages of major French papers on Thursday.

“A verdict for the future” said left-leaning Liberation. “Merci madame,” said L’Humanite, while La Provenance declared “the moment of truth”.