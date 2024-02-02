Dubai. UAE residents can expect rainfall in some parts of the country, again today.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some rainfall over some Northern and Eastern areas, and a decrease in temperatures especially westward. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as the roads will be slippery due to the rain.
The weather bureau has reported heavy rain over Dibbah Al Hisn in Sharjah, and moderate rain over Fujairah International Airport and Wadi Al Aim in Ras Al Khaimah. Expect more rainfall in different parts of the country today.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 27 and 31°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 20 to 25°C over the mountains.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds, and strong especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand causing reduction in horizontal visibility. The winds in the Southwest to Northwest direction will be at the speed 20 – 35 reaching 50km/hr.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be partly cloudy in general and hazy at times.