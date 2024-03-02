Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has stated that the UAE is being affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest, accompanied by a cold air mass from the West in the upper atmosphere, resulting in a flow of clouds.
On Monday and Tuesday, cloud cover is expected to gradually increase from the afternoon into the evening from the West, extending across scattered areas of the country. This will be accompanied by convective clouds, associated with rainfall of varying intensities, and at times heavy with lightning and thunder in some areas.
By Wednesday, the amount of clouds and rainfall is forecast to decrease. However, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly in southern regions, with a decrease in temperatures.
The sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough, especially with the presence of convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.