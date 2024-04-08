Dubai: Two young individuals lost their lives in Al Baha region of Saudi Arabia due to drowning in a large water pool formed by recent heavy rains.

Civil Defence teams responded to reports of the disappearance and subsequently recovered the bodies of the two juveniles, aged 15 and 17, from a rainwater pool in the area of Ma’shuqa.

The Saudi Civil Defence has warned against approaching water pools during rainstorms, emphasizing the importance of public safety.

Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing weather fluctuations, with some regions, particularly around Riyadh, witnessing cumulus clouds accompanied by rain of varying intensity.

The weather forecasts predict continued instability, with expected rainfall in several parts of the Kingdom, including the Riyadh region and areas in the north and centre of the eastern region.

These conditions are anticipated to bring thunderstorms, hail, and varying wind speeds, potentially leading to local dust storms.