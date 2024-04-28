Cairo: A Saudi man, who a year ago rescued a family trapped by floods, drowned this week in after the car in which he was travelling was washed away near Taif in the west of the kingdom, according to a media report.

The incident happened in the district of Bani Malek in the Maysan governorate, part of the Taif region, lashed by heavy rains.

Four people, including the fatality, were trapped in their car that was washed away by resultant floods while crossing a wadi (valley).

They were two Saudis and two Sudanese nationals, according to the Saudi news portal Sabq. Civil defence personnel handled the incident that resulted in saving two, and the death of a 31-year-old Saudi while search is ongoing for a Sudanese man.

Around a year ago, the dead man rescued a family that were trapped by floods caused by torrential rains in Taif, a relative said.

The latest bout of downpours also led to removal of an asphalt layer from a road in Bani Malek, the report said.

The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that heavy rains are expected in the holy city of Mecca and the south-western region of Asir. The rainfall is forecast to be accompanied by high-speed winds, low visibility, hail showers and thunderbolts, NCM said.

Rainy weather is also anticipated during the first week of May in northern Riyadh and the eastern part of the East Province that was recently hit by torrential rains.