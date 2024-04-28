Dubai: A Saudi citizen became a local hero after using his bulldozer to rescue four individuals stranded amidst the floods in Bisha province, Asir region.

The incident, which unfolded in the Juaba Valley where torrents flowed strongly, was captured in a widely circulated video. The footage depicts a dramatic scene where a car, stuck and submerged in mud water, held four passengers atop its roof in desperate hope of rescue.

Amid the dangerous conditions, with torrential waters threatening to sweep them away, Ayed bin Daghash Al Aklabi, aided by two civil defence personnel aboard his bulldozer, navigated through the waters to reach the victims.

The group managed to pull the four to safety just as the floodwaters reached the bulldozer, narrowly escaping a perilous fate.

The rescue garnered applause from onlookers along the valley’s banks and sparked a flood of praise on social media.