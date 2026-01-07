GOLD/FOREX
Saudi tourist dies after jet ski capsizes off Indonesia’s West Java coast

Preliminary findings suggest the jet ski may have been struck by a large wave

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
(For illustrative purposes only)
IANS

Dubai: A 39-year-old Saudi citizen has died after a jet ski he was riding capsized off the coast of West Java in Indonesia, local authorities said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Bubalu Beach in Pelabuhanratu, a well-known coastal tourist destination in Sukabumi Regency, where the man was riding the jet ski with an Indonesian woman. Both were thrown into the sea when the craft overturned while returning towards the shore.

Local police said preliminary findings suggest the jet ski may have been struck by a large wave. Officers in Pelabuhanratu have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Bystanders pulled the Saudi man from the water and rushed him to Pelabuhanratu Regional General Hospital, where he later died from severe injuries sustained in the incident. The Indonesian woman was also rescued and remains in critical condition after suffering serious injuries, according to local officials.

Witnesses told authorities that the jet ski continued forward through rough seas before being hit by a powerful wave that caused it to overturn violently. One eyewitness said the impact was forceful, causing the man’s head to strike the jet ski before he was thrown into the water.

Both riders were wearing life jackets, witnesses said but were later seen floating motionless on the surface of the sea before being rescued.

The Saudi Embassy in Jakarta repatriated the man’s body to the Kingdom where he was laid to rest.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

