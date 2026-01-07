Saudi tourist dies after jet ski capsizes off Indonesia’s West Java coast

Preliminary findings suggest the jet ski may have been struck by a large wave
Dubai: A 39-year-old Saudi citizen has died after a jet ski he was riding capsized off the coast of West Java in Indonesia, local authorities said on Monday.
The incident occurred at Bubalu Beach in Pelabuhanratu, a well-known coastal tourist destination in Sukabumi Regency, where the man was riding the jet ski with an Indonesian woman. Both were thrown into the sea when the craft overturned while returning towards the shore.
Local police said preliminary findings suggest the jet ski may have been struck by a large wave. Officers in Pelabuhanratu have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Bystanders pulled the Saudi man from the water and rushed him to Pelabuhanratu Regional General Hospital, where he later died from severe injuries sustained in the incident. The Indonesian woman was also rescued and remains in critical condition after suffering serious injuries, according to local officials.
Witnesses told authorities that the jet ski continued forward through rough seas before being hit by a powerful wave that caused it to overturn violently. One eyewitness said the impact was forceful, causing the man’s head to strike the jet ski before he was thrown into the water.
Both riders were wearing life jackets, witnesses said but were later seen floating motionless on the surface of the sea before being rescued.
The Saudi Embassy in Jakarta repatriated the man’s body to the Kingdom where he was laid to rest.
