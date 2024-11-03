Dubai: Border Guard search and rescue teams in the Jazan region successfully rescued a citizen and his two daughters from drowning while they were swimming in non-designated areas.
The General Directorate of Border Guard has urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow maritime safety guidelines by swimming only in designated areas.
Additionally, the directorate advises individuals to call (911) for emergency assistance in the Makkah and Eastern regions and (994) in other parts of the Kingdom.