Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region has become the first in the world to cultivate truffles and export them to European markets.

The desert region, known for its unique environment, has transformed its truffle farming projects from small-scale experiments into a burgeoning industry. Farmers, supported by cutting-edge research and advanced agricultural techniques, have refined their processes to produce high-quality truffles that meet the rigorous demands of international markets.

Initially launched as pilot initiatives to harness the region’s suitability for truffle growth, these efforts have flourished, yielding a product prized as one of the world’s most valuable fungi.

Through meticulous attention to quality and packaging standards, Qassim’s truffles have carved a niche in the competitive European market.

Saudi authorities have facilitated the export of agricultural products, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, promote sustainable development, and showcase the Kingdom’s potential in specialized agriculture.

The truffle farming project has created new job opportunities and promoted the Kingdom’s profile as a reliable source of premium agricultural products.