Dubai: Saudi security forces have arrested nearly 20,000 illegal residents across the Kingdom last week in a series of coordinated security operations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The joint campaigns, carried out between December 5 and December 11, resulted in the arrest of 19,831 individuals for violating various laws, in collaboration with relevant government agencies.

Among those arrested, 11,358 were charged with violating the Residency Law, 4,994 with breaching the Border Security Law and 3,479 with violating the Labuor Law.

In addition, 1,303 people were arrested while attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom, with the majority—38 percent — being Yemeni nationals, 60 percent Ethiopian nationals, and 2 percent from other countries. Another 173 individuals were detained while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.

The campaign also targeted those helping violators, with 25 people arrested for transporting, sheltering, or employing illegal residents.

Currently, 27,540 expatriates, including 24,810 men and 2,730 women, are undergoing legal procedures, including deportation and repatriation.

As of now, 19,258 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions for travel document processing, while 9,893 individuals have already been deported.

The Ministry of Interior has warned anyone involved in facilitating illegal immigration into the Kingdom, stating that they could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offenses.